Pokemon Horizons Releases New Trailer For "Chapter 1 Finale": Watch

Pokemon Horizons made a big change from the previous seasons of the anime adaptation by retiring Ash Ketchum and placing two new trainers in the spotlight via Liko and Roy. With the two Pokemon trainers holding unique mystical artifacts as they traverse the world and fight off the advances of the Explorers, the anime series is aiming to bring its first chapter to an end. While the series hasn't confirmed what this means for Liko and Roy's future as the stars of the anime, there are sure to be some big revelations for the trainers.

Liko and Roy's adventure has been quite different from Ash's, with the pair not aiming to become the strongest trainers in the world but rather trying to dodge those looking to nab their pendant and legendary Pokeball respectively. Luckily, the two new anime stars have received some serious help from the Rising Volt Tacklers, a band of researchers that travel the world to learn more about pocket monsters in an airship. The Tacklers are led by Friede, who has a Pikachu of his own that has been dubbed "Captain Pikachu" to help make sure that the franchise's mascot remains front and center following Ash Ketchum's departure.

Pokemon Horizons: Chapter 1 Finale

The finale of Pokemon Horizons' first chapter will be hitting Japan, though fans might be waiting for some time to see it in North America. Luckily, Netflix has confirmed that the latest season will be making its way to North America in the future, though the streaming service hasn't revealed a specific release date. With Ash's final episodes hitting Netflix earlier this year, Horizons will make quite a splash on the streaming service.

One of the biggest reveals in this new trailer is the introduction of Liko's grandmother, Diana, who has been hinted at since the first episode of Pokemon Horizons. Initially, Amethio of the Explorers stated that he was sent to Liko by Diana, though this turned out to be a lie. Living in the Galar region, the Chapter 1 finale is setting the stage for Diana to play a big role in the anime series.

