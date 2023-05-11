Pokemon Horizons Preview Teases Captain Pikachu's Power

Ash Ketchum's tenure as the star of the Pokemon anime series has come to an end. Luckily for fans, Ash's Pikachu might have left the television series with his trainer, but that hasn't stopped a yellow electric rodent from making an appearance in Liko and Roy's journey. Friede was introduced to the series as the leader of the Rising Volt Tacklers, and a new episode preview hints at the idea that Captain Pikachu is far stronger than Liko and Roy had anticipated.

Ash's Pikachu has grown exponentially in power over the years of the anime adaptation. While first not seeing eye-to-eye with its trainer, Pikachu would become Ketchum's most trusted ally and helped the anime protagonist secure his title as the new world champion. While it has yet to be revealed whether Ash's Pikachu is stronger than Captain Pikachu, it's still readily apparent that Liko and Roy still have a long way to go in terms of catching up to their predecessor's overall skills. Hopefully, the two new trainers can learn quickly as the villainous group known as the Explorers appear to put Team Rocket to shame.

Captain Pikachu's Power Level

The upcoming seventh episode of Pokemon Horizons has released a preview that hints at Captain Pikachu's superiority to Liko, Roy, and their respective pocket monsters. Titled "Special Training! Captain Pikachu!", it would seem as though the captain has hit a level where he can train the two heroes of his own accord. While the question remains if the Captain could defeat Ash's Pikachu, the future installment might give anime fans a better idea:

"As the Rising Volt Tacklers' journey continues through the skies, Liko and Roy decide to train under Captain Pikachu in order to get better at Pokemon battling. Neither Sprigatito nor Fuecoco is even remotely a match for the overwhelmingly strong Cap, but the training makes Liko realize something."

Liko and Roy haven't expressed the same goals as Ash has as of yet, though they're certainly learning a thing or two about Pokemon training thanks to the first episodes of the latest season. As the pair of trainers each holds a powerful artifact of indeterminate strength, it's clear that Pokemon Horizons is going to see some serious changes made to the anime outside of simply leaving Ash in the past.

Via Anipoke Fandom