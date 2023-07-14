New Pokemon Horizons Poster Hints at Anime's Future

Pokemon Horizons made the drastic decision to take the camera off Ash Ketchum and Pikachu and focus on the two new trainers leading the charge in the anime adaptation, Liko and Roy. Taking the opportunity to explore the Paldea Region that first kicked off in the Nintendo Switch game, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the series has barely begun to explore the world that doesn't have Ash front and center. A new poster has emerged that hints at the future of Pokemon Horizons and the allies and enemies set to be a part of Liko and Roy's travels.

Liko and Roy certainly have more than a few differences from Ash Ketchum, one of the biggest being the mysterious artifacts that have become a major part of their story. Rather than having Team Rocket hot on their tail in an attempt to steal their pocket monsters, the trainer duo instead have to deal with the nefarious Explorers. Far less comedic than Jesse, James, and Meowth, the Explorers are attempting to acquire the mysterious artifacts that are fit to bursting with energy. Luckily, the pair have some big allies in their corner thanks to the Rising Volt Tacklers, including Friede and his trusted Pokemon, Captain Pikachu.

Pokemon Horizons Poster

Unfortunately, there has yet to be a confirmation as to when, or if, North American Pokemon fans will be able to catch Horizons. As Ash Ketchum's World Championship Tournament victory has arrived on the small screen, Pokemon hasn't confirmed if Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master will also hit Netflix or another streaming service. There's plenty of material for the West to catch up on when it comes to Pokemon's anime world.

Pokemon Horizons has aired around a dozen episodes in Japan so far, focusing on setting the stage for Liko and Roy's rise as the new stars of the anime. While they are both attempting to become more adept Pokemon trainers, they have been dealing with quite a few challenges whilst on the run from the Explorers. With the villainous collective seemingly having ties to Liko's family, Pokemon Horizons is taking the opportunity to diverge from Ash Ketchum's journey.

Do you think that Liko and Roy are worthy successors to Ash Ketchum? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.