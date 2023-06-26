Pokemon Anime Teases Iono's Debut

Pokemon Horizons: The Series has been slowly introducing more of the new Paldea region from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video games with each of its latest episodes, and now its setting up a new mainstay with the tease that Iono will be coming to the anime next! Pokemon Horizons has been exploring a new era of the anime without Ash Ketchum, and the first few episodes of the series have been spent fleshing out each of the characters that fans will follow in this new series overall. But things are now expanding with new elements from the Paldea region.

While the Paldea region has been teased here and there, it wasn't until the newest episodes of the Pokemon Horizons series that the region came to the anime in full. This has led to a number of Paldea faces already appearing in the anime's episodes thus far, and now a preview for a future episode of Pokemon Horizons is setting up the Levincia Gym Leader's appearance. You can check out the Iono teaser video below as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter for a bit of how she's made the jump to the anime:

First look at Iono in the anime.. #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/7sQdpTPb3j — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) June 23, 2023

How to Watch Pokemon Horizons

Pokemon Horizons is now airing its new episodes every week in Japan, but unfortunately these episodes currently aren't available in other territories yet. An international release is currently planned for Pokemon Horizons: The Series, but a release window or date has yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing. But it will be soon enough as Pokemon's is currently planning an international release for Ash Ketchum's final episodes in the near future.

As for what to expect from this newest era of the Pokemon anime, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon Horizons as such, "In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross."

What are you hoping to see when Iono makes her debut in the Pokemon anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!