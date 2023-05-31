Pokemon Horizons Promo Teases Paldea's Anime Debut

Pokemon Horizons: The Series is gearing up to bring the newest Paldea region to the anime franchise officially with the next episode, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from this debut with the promo for Pokemon Horizons Episode 9! The newest era of the Pokemon anime franchise has been spending its first episodes getting fans fully introduced to all the new characters who have started their own respective journeys for the first real time. Now it's time to showcase more of Liko's past and home as she's heading to the Paldea region for a surprising reunion.

After showing off the first look at Liko's father previously (and further debunking the popular theory that Ash Ketchum was somehow Liko's father in this new Pokemon anime series), Pokemon Horizons Episode 9 is teasing that Liko will be heading to her childhood home in the Paldea region as she comes across a complicated new situation with her father right when she's trying to start off her grand adventure as a Pokemon trainer. Check it out in the promo for Pokemon Horizons Episode 9 below:

How to Watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 9

Episode 9 of Pokemon Horizons is titled "Arrival in Paldea!" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "The Rising Volt Tacklers arrive in the Paldea region, where Liko's home is located. Liko's father, Alex, welcomes her friends alongside Friede and Roy. As Liko sat back and relaxed at her home after a while, Alex unexpectedly reveals to her his honest thoughts, that he 'wants her to stay here forever from now on.' Will Liko's adventure, having barely just begun, come to an end right here?"

Unfortunately there's no way to watch Pokemon Horizons' new episodes outside of Japan just yet as an international release is planned for a later date. The Pokemon Company teases the new Pokemon anime as such, "In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross."

Will you be checking out Pokemon Horizons when you first get the chance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!