Pokemon Ultimate Journeys Now Streaming Final World Championship Episodes on Netflix

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series is now one step closer to Ash Ketchum's grand finale as the final episodes of his battles through the World Coronation Series are now streaming with Netflix! Pokemon Journeys: The Series ended its run overseas quite some time ago with the anime then kicking off a special final slate of episodes for Ash in the anime, Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master. Now the Pokemon franchise overseas is well underway into its brand new era without Ash, but fans in other territories have been waiting to see this final slate of episodes for themselves.

Thankfully the wait is over as Pokemon Journeys' episode run has now ended with Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3, which is now streaming with Netflix. This slate of episodes includes the final battles of Ash's fights through the World Coronation Series in which he becomes a champion, and ends with the final few episodes of Pokemon Journeys. But the final episodes for Ash himself have yet to be released as of this latest update and will be coming to North America in the near future. You can check out a trailer for Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 as such:

How to Watch Pokemon Ultimate Journeys

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 includes Episodes 28-42 of the anime series, which runs from Episode 118-136 of Pokemon Journeys' original broadcast in Japan. This third slate of episodes concludes Pokemon Journeys, but there's still one batch of episodes left meant to take on Ash's final anime journey before it's all over. As for what to expect from this latest batch of episodes, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 as such:

"The stakes are higher than ever for Ash, Goh and Chloe as they advance toward their goals! As the Pokémon World Coronation Series tournament heats up, intensive training is in store for Ash, Pikachu and their Pokémon friends. Meanwhile, Goh embarks on a series of challenging trial missions to become a member of Project Mew. And as Chloe and Eevee learn about the different evolutionary paths that Eevee can take, will they be able to come to a decision about its future? Get ready for nonstop action, familiar faces from journeys past and more Pokémon discoveries to be made!"

