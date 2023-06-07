Pokemon Horizons Promo Hypes Nemona's Anime Debut

Pokemon Horizons: The Series has finally started exploring the new Paldea region from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video games with the latest episodes of the anime now airing overseas, and the promo for the next episode of the new Pokemon anime is hyping up Nemona's big debut! Pokemon Horizons has been setting up the newest generation of the Pokemon anime with a new set of characters at the center of it all. Following its new main protagonist, Liko, the previous episode of the series finally made landfall in the first real town in the Paldea region fans have been waiting to see in the anime.

Pokemon Horizons recently announced that Nemona would be making her way to the anime as Liko and Roy head to Artazon, and revealed that she would be voiced by Eri Kitamura in the Japanese language release. Now that her debut is coming in the next episode of the anime, Pokemon Horizons has dropped the first look at what that will look like with the promo for Episode 10 of the series. You can check out the promo for Pokemon Horizons Episode 10 below:

Where to Watch Pokemon Horizons

Pokemon Horizons Episode 10 is titled "Nemona and Brassius" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Under the guidance of Liko's father, Alex, Liko and Roy decide to visit Artazon's Gym Leader, Brassius. When they arrive in Artazon, they run into a Champion ranked trainer named Nemona, who accompanies them, but it turns out that Brassius' Gym is currently closed...?! What is going on with Brassius...?!" But while this next episode will be airing this week in Japan, it unfortunately won't be releasing internationally for some time. An international release is currently planned for Pokemon Horizons: The Series, but a release window or date has yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing.

As for what to expect from this newest era of the Pokemon anime, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon Horizons as such, "In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross."

How do you feel about this first look at Nemona's debut in the Pokemon anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!