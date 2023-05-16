Pokemon Horizons Blurb Teases Nemona's Debut

While the Pokemon anime adaptation has taken the opportunity in recent years to focus on Ash Ketchum's rise to world championship status, it has also taken the chance to introduce far more characters from the video games than previously. It seems that even with Ash and Pikachu bidding a fond farewell to the series, the tradition of having characters from the Nintendo games make a leap to the television series continues. Now, thanks to a preview for the ninth episode of Pokemon Horizons, a trainer from Pokemon Scarlet And Violet is about to make her anime debut.

For those who might not know Namoa from the Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, she is a trainer that the player must defeat on their respective journeys to become a Pokemon master. Much like Gary Oak, Nemona acts something as a rival to you in the game's run time, though her personality is far different from Ash's previous nemesis. Rather than constantly deriding and putting down the protagonist, Nemona takes a far more friendly approach but remains a strong Pokemon trainer as you the player will encounter her more than a few times on your journey. It has yet to be seen whether Nemona will act as a rival to Liko and Roy in Horizons, though she would make for quite the opponent if the games are any indication.

(Photo: OLM Inc)

Pokemon: Nemona's Arrival

Thanks to a description of the tenth episode of Pokemon Horizons, we learn that not only is Nemona set to play a role in the installment, but another face from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to have a significant part as well, "Led by Alex, Liko's father, Liko and Roy visit Artazon's gym leader, Brassius. But Brassius' gym is closed at that time. The two are at a loss with what to do next, having been unable to meet Brassius when a champion-ranked trainer Nemona shows up before them and takes them to Brassius' atelier."

Pokemon Horizons has done a worthwhile job so far of establishing Liko and Roy as the two new heroes of the series. With both trainers having secret items that the Explorers are looking to get their hands on, they must now balance their dreams of Pokemon mastery with keeping their artifacts close to their chests. Needless to say, this isn't a problem that Ash Ketchum encountered too often on his journey to become a Pokemon master.

Via Anipoke Fandom