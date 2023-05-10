Pokemon Horizons Promo Opens Up Roy's Ancient Poke Ball

Pokemon Horizons has been steadily building up the mystery of both Liko's pendant and Roy's mysterious Ancient Poke Ball, and the promo for the next episode of Pokemon Horizons is teasing that we'll finally see what's in the Ancient Poke Ball! Pokemon Horizons has been spending its first few episodes introducing fans to the brand new world with its new characters and stories, and the first major hook has been the mysterious items that Liko and Roy have carried along with them. Especially when it was teased that Liko's pendant was actually tied to a brand new Pokemon.

Pokemon Horizons' previous episodes have fully introduced Roy to the anime as the second major lead character, and teased that he had an Ancient Poke Ball full of mystery. But that mystery won't be lasting for long as the promo for Pokemon Horizons Episode 6 has teased that it will open and show off what Pokemon is actually on the inside when Liko and Roy are in danger. You can check out the promo for Pokemon Horizons Episode 6 below:

How to Watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 6

Pokemon Horizons Episode 6 is titled "The Ancient Poke Ball" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "The Explorers, who have their sights on Liko and her pendant, land on the island and stand in the way of the Rising Volt Tacklers. Liko and Roy work together and put up a good fight with the combination of Sprigatito and Fuecoco, but Amethio and Ceruledge close in on them. Just then, Liko's pendant shines again! And there's something strange going on with Roy's Ancient Poke Ball...?!"

Unfortunately there's no way to watch Pokemon Horizons outside of Japan just yet as an international release is planned for a later date. The Pokemon Company teases the new Pokemon anime as such, "In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross."

