Pokemon Horizons Episode 5 Promo Released

Pokemon Horizons: The Series has been steadily introducing its new characters for this next era of the Pokemon anime without Ash Ketchum as its lead star, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Pokemon Horizons Episode 5! The first few episodes of the series have been showcasing this brand new take on the Pokemon world with its new main character, Liko, starting her journey from the very beginning. The previous episode then introduced the other half of its new main duo, Roy, who is also a young trainer jumping into the world of Pokemon for the first time.

Pokemon Horizons has brought Liko and Roy together for the first time with the new episodes now airing in Japan, and it seems like Roy is becoming a full member of the Rising Volt Tacklers crew with the next episode as they all head to his island for a new mission. With the Pokemon anime establishing its status quo over the first few episodes thus far, it looks like now is the time to see it all expand further with fun new adventures. Check out the preview for Pokemon Horizons Episode 5 below:

How to Watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 5

Pokemon Horizons Episode 5 is titled "I Found You, Fuecoco" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Roy has come to the Rising Volt Tacklers' airship hoping to meet Fuecoco again, but due to a series of bad luck he is unable to do so. Now it's almost time for the ship's departure. Will the two get to see each other again...?! Meanwhile an Explorers' submarine approaches the airship?!" Unfortunately, there's no official way to watch the episode outside of Japan as of this writing.

An international release is planned for a later date, but one has yet to be announced for Pokemon Horizons: The Series so far. The Pokemon Company teases the new Pokemon anime as such, "In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross."

