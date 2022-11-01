Pokemon Journeys Finale Spurs Debate Over Its Title

Pokemon wowed the fandom some time ago when word of its latest series went live. After a stint in Alola, Ash Ketchum made a big jump when he became the star of Pokemon Journeys. The inventive series may have its problems, but it respected Ash's skill as a trainer all while turning him into a mentor of sorts. That reputation is clearer than ever thanks to Ash's ongoing match with Leon, and now? Well, the show has sparked big questions, and it is all thanks to its finale title.

Earlier today, fans got word on Pokemon Journeys ahead of its ending. So far, TV schedules in Japan have the show marked for one more episode, and that finale has released its title. It turns out the episode will be titled "Final IV: Partner", and fans are already speculating about the name.

What Is Next for Pokemon

Of course, TV schedules could add more Pokemon Journeys episodes, but this finale fits given the franchise's busy schedule. On November 18th, Pokemon will bring generation nine to life as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will hit shelves. Of course, the series often ends whatever show is going on whenever a game launches to prep for its next season. And as November is now here, well – Pokemon Journeys as we know it needs to wrap.

Thanks to this timing, all eyes are on Pokemon Journeys and its November 11th episode. The finale, as we noted early, is stirring debate all because of its title. "Final IV – Partner" will bring Ash's match with Leon to an end, and the battle has been fiery so far. The question remains whether Ash can pull through a win and if it does, where does that leave the hero?

As always, rumors are abound about Ash leaving Pokemon, but there is no official word on that. Pokemon Journeys has taken Ash to new heights, and a win against Leon to become World Champion would be huge for the trainer. However, Ash can do more as his mentor role has given our hero brand-new goals to see through. And if he loses against Leon? Well, it is up to Ash to continue training. We'll find out how this battle ends before long as Pokemon Journeys' days are numbered. So if you want to bet on Ash vs Leon, you better do it ASAP.

What do you think about this latest episode title? How do you think Pokemon Journeys will end this battle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.