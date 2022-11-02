Pokemon Journeys Tricks Ash With Leon's Secret Plan

Pokemon Journeys is currently in the middle of the grand finals battle between Ash Ketchum and the undefeated champion Leon, and the newest episode has seen Ash get caught in a tricky strategy as Leon revealed his secret plan for the battle! The newest iteration of the anime has been spending its time following Ash as he worked his way up through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and now he has a real chance of becoming the world champion. But to do so he's going to need to defeat Leon, and the battle thus far has been his toughest yet.

The first episode of the battle revealed that Leon has been the champion for a reason as his strategies and Pokemon have been tougher than any opponent Ash has faced off against in the series thus far. But as the battle continues with the newest episode and Ash thinks he is closing the gap between the two of them, Leon revealed that he actually planned for such a situation because each of Ash's remaining Pokemon have been tired out compared to the fresh remainders on his own team.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

What Happens in Pokemon Journeys Episode 130?

As the battle continues between Ash and Leon, each of Leon's techniques have been very tough for Ash to deal with. Not only are they forcibly switching out Ash's Pokemon and forcing them to battle, but his control of the battlefield has been so unique that even Ash's wild strategies haven't been able to fully clear them. There is some hope left, however, as through his struggles Ash is able to defeat Leon's Mr. Rime and Dragapult while only losing his Gengar and Lucario in the process.

READ MORE: Pokemon Journeys Introduces Surprising Twist to Ash vs. Leon Battle | Pokemon Journeys Reveals Leon's Pokemon Lineup With New Poster | Will Pokemon Make Ash a World Champion at Last?

While Ash has the numbers advantage with four remaining compared to Leon's three, Leon himself is not deterred in the slightest. He asks Ash if he noticed what's been happening, and Ash is shocked to find out that each of his remaining Pokemon have been completely exhausted through the battle so far. Leon still has three completely fresh Pokemon left for the battle and Ash needs to use the final ones on his team (with only Pikachu's Z-Move left to use) to somehow squeak out a victory.

How are you feeling about Leon's strategy against Ash so far? Do you think Ash actually has a chance of winning and becoming a world champion? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!