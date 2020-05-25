Pokemon Journeys Could End Its Hiatus Soon

✖

If there is one thing Pokemon Journeys has done, it is reinvigorate the anime fandom for for new episodes, so you can see why they upset earlier this year when the show went on hiatus. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Japan set up a State of Emergency for its largest cities like Tokyo, and that meant many shows had to go on hiatus. But after weeks away, it seems like Pokemon may be ready to stage a comeback sooner rather than later.

For those who have not heard, Japan began relaxing its State of Emergency orders within the last couple weeks. Now, the country has confirmed it will be ending the period entirely as Japan comes to terms with its new normal. This means work will begin on a large scale once more, and barring any severe outbreaks, it looks as if Pokemon Journeys won't be exempt from this back-to-work order.

Fans have not heard anything about an official return date for Pokemon Journeys, but one of its staffers has been getting things ready for resumed production. Masafumi Mima is the sound director behind hit anime like My Hero Academia, but he also oversees Pokemon. One of the biggest concerns in the anime industry regarding health is recording sound as voice actors most often perform together in Japan. It is not advised to have so many people speaking in an enclosed space, but Mima has found some ways to secure the area.

Over on Twitter, Mima began posting photos of the studio he records in, and it has been overhauled with brand-new safety measures. As production gets underway on his anime again, Mima has found way to partition each actor into their own booth with divider walls, personal recording equipment, and more.

The studio will also have strict rules put in place for actors recording dialogue. Not only will actors have to wear masks all day until they record, but they will be subjected to temperature checks at home and in the studio. Cast members will also be asked to limit personal items to a certain area in the studio, and any small talk is discouraged. For the well-being of their careers and others, these actors are being asked to come in to do their job and that alone. That is the best way to ensure the health of both actors and thee anime industry. So if you have been missing Pokemon Journeys, it will hopefully return before too long!

Do you think Pokemon Journeys will resume before too long...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

HT - ANN

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.