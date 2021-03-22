Pokemon Journeys Synopsis Teases Sobble's Evolution

✖

If you are caught up with Pokemon Journeys, you will know the anime has taken some bold moves as of late. The series put out a new set of episodes stateside not too long ago, but Japan is consistently rolling out episodes by the week. Now, it seems new synopses for Pokemon Journeys have gone live, and one of them seems to promise an evolution for Sobble.

The update comes from CoroCoro, a popular Japanese magazine known for its Pokemon coverage. It was there the publication posted a synopsis for the show's 62nd episode. The blurb promises to bring Sobble into the limelight, and he will be transfixed by an Inteleon along the way.

"Sobble admires Inteleon so much it has been training every single day," the new synopsis reads. "Has the time for its evolution finally arrived?1 Just what in the world is that Pokemon...?!"

Continuing, the synopsis asks whether Sobble is about to become an Inteleon like the one it admires so greatly. "It will no longer be the weepy mess that is Sobble?! Goh's timid and always weepy Sobble finally evolves into that Pokemon?!"

As you can see, the update does not say whether Sobble flies through his evolution chain to become Inteleon, so fans are thinking the Pokemon has more work to do. After all, Sobble must turn into Drizzle before anything can happen with Inteleon. The only thing that might force the third-tier transformation is a double feature transformation. And if that happens, well - Sobble will be on a whole new level in terms of power!

What do you make of this Pokemon Journeys update? Do you think Sobble is about to jump up to Inteleon soon?