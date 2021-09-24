Pokemon Journeys Trailer Showcases Fall’s New Episodes

Pokemon Journeys is showcasing some of the new episodes it has coming in the Fall season with a fun new trailer! Ash Ketchum and Goh are still making their way through every region of the franchise introduced so far, but the anime has been steadily building towards a noticeable endgame. With Ash fighting his way through the various tiers of the World Coronation Series through the series thus far, he has been inching closer and closer to the Master Class full of powerful opponents. Some of these opponents that it seems he’ll be facing off against sooner rather than later.

With its next batch of episodes kicking off in October taking Ash through a few new journeys, Pokemon Journeys has debuted a new trailer for its next slate coming to Japan. These are a bit spoiler filled for fans who might only be keeping track of the Pokemon Master Journeys episodes releasing in outside territories on Netflix, but these next few episodes airing in Japan tease some major returns and rematches coming up for Ash as he continues climbing up the ladder for the World Coronation Series and taking on better and better opponents. Check out the trailer from the anime’s official Twitter account:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/anipoke_PR/status/1441326552705167361?s=20

The trailer for Pokemon Journeys‘ next few episodes airing in Japan teases some big things coming in October. Not only does it tease that Ash and Goh will come face to face with even more Legendaries from the Pokemon franchise’s past, but it shows off the first look at some even more familiar faces from the past as well. When Ash first crossed into the Ultra Class in the battle against Volkner, Volkner had teased that the upcoming battles would be even tougher for Ash to overcome. It was here that we saw some of those challengers such as the fan favorite Champion, Cynthia.

It’s unclear as to whether or not her return teased here is an official match between the two, but the match we do get to see a bit of is a rematch between Ash and Bea. It’s shaking things up with two kinds of region specific power up evolutions too, so that means there will be quite a few things to keep an eye as Pokemon Journeys heads into October and beyond. But what do you think of this trailer? What are you hoping to see from the next new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!