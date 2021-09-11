Pokemon Master Journeys is now streaming on Netflix! Netflix has seemingly become the exclusive new home for the Pokemon anime franchise as it’s not only become the place where you can stream upcoming new feature film releases like Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, but is the current home for the newest iteration of the anime as well. The anime first made its debut on the streaming service with Pokemon Journeys: The Series, and after four separate batches of episodes, that series ended its English language run. But now it’s entering a whole new era with Netflix.

This kicks off with Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series. This brings us back to Ash Ketchum and Goh’s adventures through the various regions of the Pokemon franchise thus far, and picks up from Episode 49 of the series’ run in Japan. Pokemon Master Journeys Part 1 is now streaming with Netflix, and features 12 more episodes of Ash and Goh finding their way in this much wider world of the anime than fans have seen in the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Explore more of the wonderful world of Pokémon in Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series on Netflix US!



Join Ash and Goh as they continue their work as research fellows, gain new friends, face old rivals, and meet more Pokémon!



🗺️📺 Learn more: https://t.co/0cd8wc0Brs pic.twitter.com/oEvCUiFaxf — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 10, 2021

For fans keeping track of the anime’s run in Japan, this first slate of episodes runs from Episode 49 through 60 of that original slate. It’s a single cour of 12 episodes, and the second batch is now currently in the works for a release in the future! Netflix and The Pokemon Company officially describe Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series as such, “It’s a big, big world, but you know where to find Ash and Goh—battling and catching Pokémon from Kanto to Galar! With Pikachu, Cinderace, and their other Pokémon beside them, our heroes continue to travel all over the world to research Pokémon for Cerise Laboratory.

Along the way, Ash climbs higher in the World Coronation Series rankings, and Goh adds more Pokémon to his Pokédex in his quest to catch Mew. Meanwhile, Chloe takes her first steps as a Pokémon Trainer when she meets a mysterious Eevee. New friends, returning rivals, and exciting adventures await—as the journey continues!”

Will you be jumping into Pokemon Master Journeys now that it’s streaming on Netflix? What did you think of the Pokemon Journeys series? How are you liking seeing so much Pokemon on Netflix overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!