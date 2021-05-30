Pokemon Journeys Shares New Update on Tracey

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series surprised with a new update on Tracey Sketchit's whereabouts with the newest episode of the series! The series' run on Netflix might have ended for now as international fans currently wait on the Pokemon Master Journeys iteration of the newest anime, but it's still airing new episodes in Japan on a weekly basis. The anime is actually getting ready to dive into a brand new arc featuring Mew soon, and the newest episode of the series took its first steps into getting Ash and Goh interested in the new Mew focused mission.

That's not all, however, as the newest episode of Pokemon Journeys brought Ash and Goh back to Pallet Town and back to Professor Oak's lab. Not only did this return lead to a huge reunion between Ash and his older Pokemon, but this return also offered a new update as to how the divisive travelling companion Tracey Sketchit is doing these days. It's just not that much of an update, unfortunately.

When Ash returned to Professor Oak's lab and reunited with the Pokemon he had left in Oak's care, Oak had noted how Ash's Infernape had gone missing for the last few days. This ties into what happens later as Infernape was searching for tougher opponents to help it get stronger, but Oak then mentions that he and Tracey had gone to look for it to no avail. This update then offered a small look at Tracey in Pokemon Journeys' new design.

Tracey is one of the more divisive travelling companions Ash has had over the years, but he was also the one around for the least amount of time. Only joining Ash's travels during the Orange Islands arc (serving as a replacement for Brock) then working for Professor Oak, this update further confirms that Tracey is still working with Oak at the lab. It's not a huge amount to go on, unfortunately, but thankfully the episode also brought back someone much more important with Gary Oak's return.

What do you think? Where does Tracey Sketchit rank among your favorite companions through the Pokemon anime so far? Happy to see that he's still working at Professor Oak's lab to this day? Would you want to see him make a proper return to the anime someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!