Pokemon Journeys Reunites Ash With His Old Pokemon: Watch

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has finally reunited Ash Ketchum with all of his old Pokemon with the newest episode of the series! Pokemon Journeys debuted a special trailer earlier this Spring hyping a brand new arc featuring Mew and the Kanto region, and one of the biggest teases of this special trailer was the fact that Ash would be heading back to Professor Oak's lab and reuniting with all of the Pokemon he had captured over the course of his very long adventure. Now the time has finally come with the newest episode aired in Japan.

Episode 68 of the series sees Ash and Goh heading to Professor Oak's lab to pass on some materials from Professor Cerise, and it was here that Ash got to see some familiar faces with his return to the lab. This also further emphasizes the overall canon of Pokemon Journeys: The Series as it shows that Ash really did go on all of those adventures before his current travelling with Goh. Check out the emotional reunion below as spotted by @ilapaperx on Twitter:

ash reuniting with his old Pokémon & infernape after almost a decade, that’s it that’s THE tweet. pic.twitter.com/a8RtQw06rY — I L A ꕤ (@ilapaperx) May 28, 2021

With all of the hype for Ash's reunion with his older Pokemon, this seems to be all there was to their comeback unfortunately. Ash and Goh teamed up with Ash's former rival Gary Oak later in the episode to tackle a huge new battle, but this reunion between Ash and his older catches is really the only attention paid to his friends of these past adventures. It doesn't seem like any of these older buddies will be joining him from here on out.

That does not seem to be the case right now, but Pokemon Journeys has really shined in its fluidity of all of the past regions and how they interact with Ash. He could very well end up using one of his older Pokemon in a future battle just as he's done in previous iterations, and this reunion has seemingly opened the door to this as he continues to fight his way through the World Coronation Series rankings.

What do you think? How do you like seeing Ash reunite with his old Pokemon? Which have been your favorites from over the years? Which older catch would fit the best in Ash's newest team?