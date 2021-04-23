Pokemon Journeys Hypes New Mew Arc in Special Trailer

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has debuted a new trailer hyping up the "Project Mew" arc coming to the anime series! The anime might have ended its run with Netflix with Episode 48 of the series outside of Japan, but the anime is still continuing on with brand new stories and adventures. While the latest string of episodes have seen a return to the episodic nature of the anime, it seems the series is getting ready for a brand new mini-arc soon in the same vein as the Darkest Day arc from Pokemon Sword and Shield tackled before.

This upcoming arc will be dubbed "Project Mew," and as the arc suggests, will see Ash and Goh heading to a brand new area (which should feel familiar to fans who have checked out the Crown Tundra DLC from the Sword and Shield games) in order to follow up reports on the Legendary Mew. You can check out the trailer for the new arc below from Pokemon's official Twitter account:

While the trailer does not reveal the start date for the new Project Mew arc, there's quite a bit here to get excited for in the upcoming episodes. Not only are there returns from characters like Iris and Gary Oak (that had been teased by the newest opening theme sequence), but there is a confirmation that we'll see some big new Legendaries making their comeback to the anime.

Not only that, but some big teases in the trailer show off Ash's entire Pokemon collection making a return in the future as well. With the return to Pallet Town it seems Ash's team will be opening up with some past fan favorites for this big arc. But what do you think of this new trailer? What are you most excited to see in Pokemon's Project Mew arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!