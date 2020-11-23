Pokemon Synopsis Teases Ash's First Eating Contest

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series is teasing Ash's first eating competition with a new synopsis for the next episode of the series! Ash and Goh have been having an intense few weeks as not only have they battled against Galar's Legendary Pokemon, but recently faced off against Mewtwo as well. Now that these intense arcs have ended, it's time for the anime to return to the light hearted adventures that see Ash and Goh exploring different aspects of the world. According to a new preview for the next episode, the two of them will be taking on an eating competition.

Episode 47 of Pokemon Journeys: The Series is titled "Pokemon Champion! The Battle of Big Eaters!!" and the synopsis for it (as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter) teases that Ash and Goh will be joining this strange competition happening in Vermillion City in the next episode as they take a break from the intense battles for a bit.

The synopsis begins by teasing how an upcoming eating competition gets Goh's attention, "[Goh and Skwovet] have decided to enter the 'Big Eater Tournament' in [Vermillion City]. There are tough opponents there to contend with, like last tournament's winner [Snorlax] and the globetrotting legend of the competitive eating world [Blaziken], but [Goh] has a surprising plan for winning."

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

But it would not be a Pokemon episode without some kind of wacky shenanigans from Team Rocket as the synopsis teases that they'll end up in the mix in a surprising way, "However, the Rocket Gang have been confused for the tournament's organizers and are working on some sort of nasty plot...?!"

One of the biggest strengths of the Pokemon Journeys series is how it blends together elements from across the entire franchise as a whole. Rather than limit this newest iteration to the newest region of Galar like usual, this new series has been based in the Kanto region and has been sprinkling in other regions throughout each adventure. Even a small one like this eating competition features Pokemon from a wide range of generations.

One of the biggest strengths of the Pokemon Journeys series is how it blends together elements from across the entire franchise as a whole. Rather than limit this newest iteration to the newest region of Galar like usual, this new series has been based in the Kanto region and has been sprinkling in other regions throughout each adventure. Even a small one like this eating competition features Pokemon from a wide range of generations.