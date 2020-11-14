Pokemon Journeys Stuns with Ash and Goh's Galarian Legendary Team Up

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series officially rounded out its new arc based on the events of Pokemon Sword and Shield, and the newest episode featured a major Galarian Legendary team up as Ash and Goh battled a Gigantamax Eternatus. The anime has been adapting the Darkest Day arc from Pokemon Sword and Shield, and like how the arc progresses in the game, the final events of the arc saw Eternatus make its grand debut in the anime as a result of Chairman Rose unleashing it on the unwitting people of the Galar region.

After being introduced to the other legendaries of the region toward the beginning of the arc, Zacian and Zamazenta made their return to the anime in order to help out Ash and Goh. When they were battling against Eternatus and ran out of ways to take it down, the rusted sword and shield Goh had found prior began to glow and summoned the legendaries to their side.

The Darkest Day has come to an end. For me this was definitely the best part of the series so far, and it might sound a bit cliche, but they really did a great job bringing the story to life! This clearly highlighted just how important arcs are to creating a good series! #anipoke pic.twitter.com/dJzDBK5mcV — Anipoke Hub 🏆🔥 (@AnipokeHub) November 14, 2020

For fans familiar with the events of the Pokemon Sword and Shield games, this team up was not surprising as it unfolds in pretty much the same way in the original take on the story. But the surprises in the arc came from the events afterward as both Ash and Goh experienced some major growth in the battles prior to taking on Eternatus itself. Both of them had a major evolution in their parties, with them now having a Lucario and Cinderace helping them out in this final battle.

And like in the original games, the battle against Eternatus ended with Ash and Goh surprisingly being able to capture the fierce Legendary within a Poke Ball. It won't be joining their teams for the rest of the series, of course, but catching it brings Goh one step closer to catching all of the Pokemon in the franchise!

What did you think of Pokemon Journeys' take on the Darkest Day arc? How did you feel seeing Galar's Legendaries in the anime at last? Where do you think the anime can go from here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!