Pokemon Journeys Debuts New Starter Evolution

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has debuted a new Starter Evolution in the anime with the newest episode! The series has been embroiled in a brand new arc based on the events of Pokemon Sword and Shield, and the newest episode of the anime officially brought this arc to an end. Through the first few episodes fans have seen Ash Ketchum and Goh split up to investigate why Pokemon have been suddenly Dynamaxing across the Galar region, and they have come across their own respective challenges that have put their teams to the test.

This culminated with the final episode of the anime's take on Pokemon Sword and Shield's Darkest Day arc. While Ash, Pikachu, and Riolu were taking on Chairman Rose, Goh and Raboot had to deal with his assistant Oleana. The two battles were fierce, and like how Riolu's battle evolved it into Lucario, Raboot evolved as well. Meaning the Galarian Starter evolution Cinderace made its official debut in the anime!

Raboot's evolution into Cinderace is both intense and epic #anipoke pic.twitter.com/spoY2Zo7mP — ChikoritaCheezits (@ChikoritaCheez) November 13, 2020

Taking on Oleana's Milotic was tough for Goh and Raboot at first, but as we have seen in the past, the fiery starter does not know when to give up. Pushing beyond its limits, Raboot then evolves into Cinderace during the battle. With this new evolution also came the newly learned Pyro Ball attack, and like we had seen with Lucario's new Aura Sphere move, Pyro Ball is strong enough move to defeat Oleana's Milotic.

That's not the end of the battles with Episode 45 of the series, however, as Ash and Goh reunite to then turn their attention toward the rampaging Legendary, Eternatus. Eternatus had unlocked its Gigantamax form thanks to absorbing the energy around the region and was almost too tough for Ash and Goh to defeat. Thankfully, like in the games the arc is inspired by, the two of them team together with Zacian and Zamazenta to deal the final blows to Eternatus and even catch it after the battle!

How do you feel about Cinderace's debut in Pokemon Journeys: The Series? Were you surprised to see Goh's partner evolve so fast throughout the episodes so far? What battles are you hoping to see Cinderace get into next?