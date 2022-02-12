Pokemon Journeys Reveals Fun New Crossover With Galar

Ash and Goh have been attempting to build up their Pokemon rosters throughout the series of Pokemon Journeys, and in the latest episode, the pair found themselves encountering one of the strangest challenges of their individual careers. With an island of Galarian Slowpokes looming large, Ash Ketchum has undergone a wild transformation while his trek to overtake the trainer of Galar continues and a unique road trip is right around the corner. Needless to say, things are continuing to heat up in the latest season of Pokemon.

Of all the Pokemon that have been introduced throughout the Pokemon franchise, Slowpoke is perhaps one of the strangest, with the lazy, air-brained pocket monster being similar to Psyduck in its aloofness. In Slowpoke’s initial form, he simply hangs around the water and waits for a Shellder to bite onto its tail to kick off the next form of its evolution in Slowbro. Following this, Slowpoke can evolve one additional time to wear the shell atop its head and become Slowking, making it even more powerful.

While Ash has certainly encountered his fair share of Slowpokes, Slowbros, and Slowkings throughout the anime series, the latest episode sees Ketchum encountering them in a terrifying way as a Galarian Slowking latches its shell atop his own head. Needless to say, Goh and Ash traveled to the island in order to capture one of these ridiculous monsters but have found themselves dealing with a new kind of trouble as a result.

The official description for this latest episode of Pokemon Journeys reads as such:

“Ash and Goh once again visit Slowpoke Island, the island where the Slowpoke live. Suddenly, “The floating island where Galar Slowpoke live” collides with them and a herd of Gala Slowpokes led by a Galar Slowking disembark! Ash and Goh decide to help the Galar Slowpokes become friends with the Slowpokes, but once again, the two undergo a mysterious transformation.”

Future episodes of Pokemon Journeys are setting the stage for Ash to go on a road trip with the current champion of the Galar Region, Leon, while also promising to bring fans some familiar faces from the Switch game Sword & Shield.

What did you think of this latest episode of Pokemon Journeys? What powerful Pokemon do you think Ash and Goh will add to their rosters next? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.