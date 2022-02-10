New Pokemon Promo Sets Up Ash’s Big Trip with Leon

Ash Ketchum has spent decades attempting to become the greatest Pokemon trainer in the world during our timeline, even though the protagonist of the anime series continues to be eternally young. With his recent success in finally gaining victory in a Pokemon tournament, he’s been on a world tour with his new friend Goh, but it seems as though the one-hundredth episode of the series is giving Ash an unexpected companion in Leon, the current champion of the Galar Region.

Ash and Goh have come a long way since the story of Pokemon Journeys began, with each capturing some wildly powerful pocket monsters as they battle amazing trainers along the way. With this upcoming episode, which will be the one-hundredth of the latest season, Ash will not be battling against Leon but rather will be traveling alongside him, learning about the training he undertakes to remain the Champion of his region. As is usually the case with Pokemon Journeys episodes, things might not go as planned for the Pokemon trainers.

The one-hundredth episode of Pokemon Journeys, which is titled “A Full Coverage of Leon’s Special Training”, released a new description that not just sees Ash and Leon traveling with each other, but also sees Goh encountering an interesting character as the two protagonists separate:

“Ash was originally going to search for Pokemon in the Galar region alongside Goh, but an unexpected turn of events led him to training with Leon instead. What Leon call “training” is actually him playing and interacting with his Pokemon, and while this surprises Ash, he also feels a strong kinship with him. Meanwhile Goh, runs into Sonia, who’s in the middle of searching for Pokemon on her own, and learns of a surprising side to the undefeated Champion from her.”

The latest season of Pokemon Journeys is showing no signs of ending any time soon, with Ash and Goh continuing their trek to capture stronger and stronger creatures. With Ash and Leon training alongside each other, it will be interesting to see if a battle between the two is once again on the horizon.

