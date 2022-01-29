Pokemon Journeys Reveals Marnie and Piers Voice Actors Before Their Anime Debut

Pokemon Journeys has revealed who will be providing the voices for Piers and Marnie ahead of their big debut in the anime! The newest iteration of the anime series has been re-introducing many familiar fan favorites from the past as Ash and Goh have been exploring past regions of the franchise thus far, but every now and then the anime has been sprinkling in more stories and characters from the Galar region seen in Pokemon Sword and Shield. There have been a pair of faces fans have been most curious to see in the anime, and thankfully it won’t be much longer.

Fans have been curious to see the Piers and Marnie duo, and the official Twitter account for the series has confirmed the duo will be making an appearance fairly soon as part of the February 25th episode airing in Japan. Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) will be providing the voice for Piers, and Yui Ogura (Myu in Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest) will be voicing Marnie. You can check out the official announcement below as Ogura’s so excited she even cosplayed as Marnie for the occasion:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marnie and Piers are set to make their debut in Pokemon Journeys Episode 99, titled “Marnie in Spikemuth” and it’s described as such, “Marnie stands in front of [Ash] as an opponent of the [World Coronation Series]. However, [Team Yell] trying to give Marnie a bye tells [Ash] a lie about the venue and [Ash] arrives in [Spikemuth]. There he meets Marnie’s older brother, [Spikemuth] Gym Leader, Piers. [Ash] hears from [Piers] about his thoughts on the [World Coronation Series] progress on his way to the real venue, [Wyndon], on his bike. The fierce battle of [Ultra Class] then begins…]”

It seems that Marnie is going to be one of the opponents Ash needs to take on in the World Coronation Series, and while it’s currently unclear as to whether or not she or Piers will be seen again after their debut it’s part of Ash’s journey to the top as he takes on tougher and tougher opponents the more he continues to rise up the ranks of the World Coronation Series. Unfortunately, there’s no word on when this particular episode will be hitting outside of Japan just yet.

What do you think? Are you excited to see these Galar siblings making their Pokemon anime debut soon? What are you hoping to see when they show up? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!