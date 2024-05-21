Naruto: Himawari Might Be More Than Just a Jinchuriki

Bortuo: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 reveals that Himawari Uzumaki is no mere Jinchuriki - her bond with the Nine-Tails is something much more...

The Naruto Saga takes a big turn in the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. The pathway to the return of Kurama the Nine-Tailed Fox has been paved through Naruto's daughter Himawari, who has been revealed to have a rebirthed baby form of Kurama living inside her. Well, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 reveals new clues about the Nine-Tails' return – and the different kind of bond it has with Himawari.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 puts manga readers back in the action, as the sentient God Trees Jura and Hidari continue their assault on Hidden Leaf Village, chasing down Team 10, who are trying to protect Himawari. Meanwhile, Himawari is catatonic while she converses with Kurama about why the Biju is showing up inside of her boy and mind – and that's where things get interesting...

Instead of being a Jinchuriki, Himawari is the TAILED BEAST HERSELF!!



Because Kurama wasn't sealed in her, he was reborn inside her. They both are a single body and soul pic.twitter.com/uC4YyuCq7A — Hσwl (@howlxithree) May 20, 2024

During a scene of Nine-Tails and Himawari's conversation, some key semantics get addressed. First and foremost: Kurama makes it clear that he is not quite inside Himawari's body, as he is sharing it it:

"What you see is your conscious made visible. We are currently exchanging words mind to mind," Kurama explains to Himawari, eventually adding that, "You and I are a single body and soul."

Naruto: Himawari and Kurama's Bond Explained

(Photo: Shueisha)

Kurama doesn't have any firm answers about how he ended up being a part of Himawari – but he does share some theories with her.

First, the Nine-Tails explains to Naruto's daughter that the life cycle of a Biju isn't like mortal existence: "Death is not eternal for us Biju," Kurama explains. "Even if our flesh or soul perishes, over time, a kernel of us will sprout somewhere, and we will manage to return to life."

The process of a Biju's rebirth is supposed to be random regarding time and vessel – so why did it happen so quickly with Himawari?

Kurama theorizes that since he was bonded with Naruto when Naruto and his wife Hinata Hyuga conceived Himawari, a piece of his essence was also passed on to the child. That makes Himawari a true human/Biju hybrid, which is very different than a traditional Jinchuriki like Naruto.

With this new development, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex continues to deepen the lore of the Naruto Saga interestingly and excitingly. Since Bortuo: Naruto Next Generations first began fans have known that Himawari had a major destiny to play out – but few could've guessed it would be this huge.

Read Bortuo: Two Blue Vortex online at Shonen Jump.