Pokemon Preview Teases Grookey's Big Debut

✖

Pokemon Journeys is teasing Grookey's big debut in the series with a new promo! When the Pokemon anime returned for brand new episodes at the start of the year, it released a promo teasing many of the episodes and adventures Ash and Goh would be a part of in the coming year. One of the biggest breakout teases from this promo was that the final of the Galarian starters, Grookey, would be making its way to the anime soon. While there have been no signs just yet, a new promo teases this fan favorite is on the way.

A promo for Pokemon Journeys (as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter) reveals that Grookey's anime debut is imminent with Episode 59 of the series. Scheduled to air on March 12th, the episode is reportedly titled "Lost Grookey! Who is the trainer?!" and the image sees Goh stumbling on the titular Grookey. Check it out below:

New episode title: JN059 (March 12) - "Lost Grookey! Who is the trainer!?" #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/O9yqebFegY — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) February 12, 2021

Grookey's upcoming debut in Pokemon Journeys has been one of the major shake ups fans had been looking forward to, and while many had suspected Ash would be its future trainer, this promo seems to tease that it will be forming a connection with Goh instead. This only makes sense considering how Goh currently has the other two Galarian starters in his team, and thus will mirror many of Ash's full Starter teams seen in past iterations of the anime.

This will likely be a divisive move for the anime, but it also further falls in line with how much progress Goh has been making towards his ultimate goal of catching every Pokemon. Goh has added some major Legendaries to his team in the past, and while Ash has been no slouch himself this current season, it's hard to deny how much this new series has been centered around Goh's journey for the most part.

But what do you think? How would you feel if Grookey ended up with Goh? Do you think it will team up with Ash instead? Will there be a third trainer who lost their Grookey? Excited to see it come to the anime series officially? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!