Pokemon Journeys Promo Teases More Galar Favorites

A new promo for Pokemon Journeys: The Series teases some more favorites from Galar will be making their way to the anime! Pokemon Journeys ended 2020 with a special trailer teasing some of what was to come for the next year of the anime, and it teased that even more of the Galarian Pokemon would be coming to the anime series following a first half that focused on the older regions of the franchise for a majority of the time. While this was already a good tease of the future, Pokemon Journeys recently shared a fresh look at some of the coming episodes.

A new promo for Pokemon Journeys: The Series, as shared through the anime's official Twitter account from Japan, and it reveals another good look at Ash and Goh's adventures for the next string of episodes. Not only are there some Galarian additions such as Grookey, Inteleon and Ponyta, but it teases that Ash and Goh will be involved in some pretty tense situations as well. You can check it out below:

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has officially returned from its holiday hiatus as it enters a brand new era. This was marked by a new opening theme sequence for the series which not only further teases many of the debuts and returns seen in this promo, but is full of some major teases of its own as it apparently confirms that prior franchise characters such as Gary Oak, Iris, and more will be coming back to the anime in the coming episodes.

