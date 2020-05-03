Pokemon Journeys Promo Teases Lucario vs Dragonite Battle

✖

Pokemon's weekly anime series is unfortunately one of the many anime favorites that have gone on hiatus as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and it's especially hard for fans to bear as the anime was gearing up for a slate of new episodes introducing some major fan favorites from the Galar region. But not only that, Ash's slate of battles were about to get a lot more fierce as he continues to take on all kinds of challengers thanks to the Pokemon World Championship rankings. One of cede challengers was apparently the returning Shalour City Gym Leader Korrina.

Before the Pokemon anime went on hiatus, Ash finally was able to add a Riolu to his team after all these years. Fans have been convinced that Riolu would quickly evolve into Lucario, so perhaps seeing Korrina's Lucario in action will be the boost it needs to already evolve? But the most interesting tease comes from a new promo for that upcoming battle as it teases a full on assault between Mega Lucario and Dragonite.

Dragonite’s going to be used in Korrina battle for episode 25. #anipoke pic.twitter.com/zmqVOdYb7k — PsychoLogical 🧢⚔️🛡 (@PsychoLogicalHD) April 30, 2020

As spotted by @PsychoLogicalHD on Twitter, the promo for Episode 25 of Pokemon Journeys teases a battle between Korrina's Lucario (which will be bringing back Mega Evolution to the anime) against Ash's Dragonite. Ash has yet to use this Dragonite in battle since he surprisingly added it to his team a few episodes back, so this will be the full showcase of its abilities.

Ash facing off against past challenges has been one of the main draws of this newest Pokemon anime, and fans are wondering if there will be a canon holding it all together. Will Ash recognize Korrina after meeting her in the anime before? Will they approach this as an official rematch rather than their first battle ever? What situation will bring these two powerful trainers together in a battle like this? How ill Ash's Dragonite truly shake out in battle? We'll find out whenever the anime returns!

Are you excited to see Dragonite finally take action in a battle? What else are you hoping to see when the Pokemon anime returns from its pandemic hiatus? Which battles are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

