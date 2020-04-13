Pokemon Fans Are Convinced Ash Will Get a Lucario ASAP

Pokemon fans have their favorite monsters, and it is hard to overlook how the franchise serves those favorites. From Charizard to Greninja and beyond, there are all sorts of top stars in Pokemon asides from Pikachu. Of course, Lucario ranks high on that list, and it turns out fans are convinced more so than ever before that Ash is about to get his own.

The whole ordeal dates back to the latest episode of Pokemon. The most recent episode kept after Ash Ketchum after he received a rather mysterious egg. When the shell broke, fans were greeted with an adorable Riolu who Ash befriended almost immediately. The baby is now in the care of Ash, but fans believe it won’t take long for the creature to evolve.

As you can see below, fans took to social media to celebrate the arrival of Riolu. The pocket monster is the pre-evolution of Lucario, and he has been a staple with the fandom for some time. Many have been waiting for the Pokemon to show up so Ash could get his own Lucario, and the trainer’s relationship with Riolu now only bodes well.

You may curious as to why fans are so determined for Ash to get his own Lucario, and the reason is rather complicated. In the past, Ash has had a few run-ins with Lucario in matches against others. He has also met a few stray Lucario which would have joined Ash’s party if asked, but the Kanto hero wanted the monsters to find their trainers once again. Now, Ash has the chance to raise a Lucario of his own, and fans know the creature will end up being as over-powered as any Greninja could be.

How long do you think it will take for Ash to evolve Riolu? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime.

The Aura Arrives

HE GETS A RIOLU? The aura is with him after all pic.twitter.com/92dvEx6CFl — Ivan A. De La Garza WATCH GLITCH TECHS ON NETFLIX (@Mega_Man_NextGn) April 12, 2020

Stranger Things Have Happened

If*

They could pull a Buizel on us and have it still be good despite not evolving — Super Moustache Gamer (@gamer_moustache) April 12, 2020

The Ultimate Pairing

We got ourselves a lucario! I wish ash still got greninja, I mean seriously when the time comes, lucario and greninja will make a great team! — Jaylen (Mighty Gem User of Green Diamond) (@GpjJaylen) April 12, 2020

Duly Noted

LUCARIO WILL BE THE SECOND ASH-GRENINJA CALLING IT RN — ▪ ultraMissingno ▪ (@AlanMissingno) April 12, 2020

You Go, Ash!

After years of straight up rejecting free Lucario, he finally settles down with a Riolu. Proud of my boy 😌 — StoneyTheFloofball (@STheFloofball) April 12, 2020

Sooner > Later

So Ash has a Riolu now. It will absolutely evolve at some point in the future, I’ve no doubt.



All he needs is for his Bulbasaur to evolve and to catch a Jigglypuff, and he will have almost the full roster of Playable Pokemon in Smash. — Jacob Tucker (@JaketheVGAfella) April 12, 2020

