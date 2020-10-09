Pokemon Journeys Celebrates Timeslot Change with New Art

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has officially moved to a new timeslot this week (marking only the third time in the history of the franchise that it's changed), and the series has dropped some adorable new art to celebrate the move! Previously airing on Sundays, Pokemon moved to Fridays beginning with the October 9th airing of the series in Japan. To commemorate the move, character designer for the series Shuhei Yasuda, has shared an adorable new work to the series' official Twitter to reflect how Ash and Goh feel about the move.

To reflect how Ash Ketchum and Goh are moving their adventures to a new day, the art sees the two of them packing their various things and taking their teams (along with some adorable working Machoke) onward to the new timeslot. It even reflects how Goh recently added an Aerodactyl to his team in a recent episode in the series. You can check it out below!

It won't be all sunshine and fun for Ash and Goh in this new timeslot, however, as Pokemon Journeys: The Series is getting ready for a huge Darkest Day arc based on the events of Pokemon Sword and Shield in the coming episodes, and it's officially described as such, "The giant-sized Pokemon are rampaging about!? [Ash and Goh] set off to research the strange phenomenon taking place there in the Galar region. Once they arrive, our heroes come face-to-face with the giant, rampaging Pokemon themselves."

The synopsis continues as such, "It turns out the rampage is being caused by an organization scheming behind the scenes to recreate the 'Black Night,' a great catastrophe that befell the Galar region a long, long time ago! Once all the mysteries are solved, the revival of this great catastrophe will roar out across the land! Just as it seems though the entire Galar region is being thrown in a whirlwind of chaos, the two legendary heroes awaken from their slumber."

How do you feel about Pokemon Journeys: The Series so far? Excited to see the series take on the Darkest Day story from Pokemon Sword and Shield soon? What new Pokemon or moments are you hoping to see in the anime next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!