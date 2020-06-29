LEGO Fan Shows Off Their Impressive Pokemon Builds

✖

When it comes to LEGO, there are millions of builders around the world who are looking for new challenges to tackle. For many of them, they have graduated from doing pre-set kits to original builds that amaze even the most hardcore fans. And thanks to one builder on Reddit, fans can get a look at how some of the best Pokemon can be made into spot-on builds.

The gift comes from the user Ddave who posted a picture of their Pokemon collection on Reddit. The builder has been a fan of LEGO for years, and they felt it was time to do up Pokemon with the iconic bricks. As you can see below, the work they've done to bring Pokemon to life with LEGO is amazing, and we need them to tackle a ton more.

As you can see below, the LEGO collection features six Pokemon in total. The builder has built large models of Geodude, Ditto, Charmander, Pikachu, Eevee, and Togepi. The individual builds vary in size but they are all at least the size of a toddler. There's no telling how many bricks were used to make each of these Pokemon, but we can assure Ddave the expense was well worth it.

In fact, it turns out the user spent serious cash to make each of these figures. They admit parts for each monster cost about $400 AUD which equals about $270 USD. That is certainly a lot to spend, but given how big these builds are, the cost is not actually too terrible... until you multiply it by six, that is.

These 1:1 scale figures are hugely impressive, and fans are hopeful more are coming. The only issue then is where do the builds stop. There are well over 800 Pokemon now, and there are only six built to scale in this collection. But if other fans were to pitch in with the initiative, the Pokemon fandom wouldn't mind a bit!

Which Pokemon should this LEGO builder tackle next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

