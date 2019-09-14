New Pokemon Calendar Surfaces with Sword and Shield Anime Goodies

With the Alola League Tournament coming to an end, Pokemon frenzy is continuing to ramp up as a new anime series will be debuting closer to the end of this year. To boot, a new Pokemon video game titled Pokemon: Sword and Shield is coming out shortly for the Nintendo Switch which will focus on an entirely new region and new pocket monsters as well. To celebrate the upcoming release, a new calendar is on the way for 2020 that focuses on some of the new battling creatures as well as some familiar favorites who were part of Ash Ketchum’s crew.

Twitter User Pokejungle shared the upcoming calendar that puts an anime spin on some of the creatures appearing in the soon to be released Nintendo Switch game which will give Pokemon fans an entirely new adventure to explore and catch all sort of new pocket monsters to add to their roster:

Here are new looks into the anime-based 2020 calendar! pic.twitter.com/RMdG2fYhih — PokéJungle (@pokejungle) September 10, 2019

Little is known about the upcoming new Pokemon anime series but fans have been throwing out a number of questions and guesses as to what new aspects of the story may be explored. Will Ash Ketchum be the main protagonist once again? Will we see a reboot of the franchise that has been taking the world by storm since the mid-90s?

This year has had an exceptionally big push for Pokemon, with the first Hollywood live action film Detective Pikachu becoming the highest grossing video game movie in history. Though a sequel to the blockbuster has yet to be made official, there are a number of signs and rumors stating that it’s only a matter of time until the electric rodent gumshoe gets a second movie.

Want to know more about Pokemon’s upcoming anime venture? You can read its tentative teaser here: “The new “Pocket Monsters” series that was announced today will of course be set in the Galar region from the video games “Pocket Monsters Sword/Shield”, which will be released November 15th, but also in all the other regions that have appeared in the video games so far, including the Kanto region from the original “Red/Green” games and the Jouto region from the sequels “Gold/Silver”.”