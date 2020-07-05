Creepy Pokemon Cosplay Creates Hilariously NSFW Pikachu Look

✖

With over 800 Pokemon now a part of the franchise, the designs range from cute, disturbing, and all other kinds of emotions. Now one particularly creepy cosplay has tapped into the more grotesque, hilarious, and even slightly not safe for work side of the Pokemon franchise. Pikachu is the mascot of the series for a reason, after all, as the adorable electric mouse is one of the cutest recognizable pop culture mascots ever. Low Cost Cosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has become famous with many fans for his wild cosplay...but this one is cut above.

Low Cost Cosplay has been a huge hit with a wide range of fans thanks to his wild and unique takes on franchises such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with a surprising form for Nezuko Kamado, an incredibly hilarious and NSFW version of One Piece's Boa Hancock, fun takes on Jotaro Kujo and more icons from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, among many other anime favorites.

Turning his keen and unique eye toward the Pokemon franchise, Low Cost Cosplay shared disturbing takes on Bellsprout that sees the artist manipulating his belly to form its protruding mouth, and an even more not safe for work version of Pikachu that uses camera angles to form the mascot's "adorable" face and ears. You can check it out for yourself below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth) on Jul 2, 2020 at 4:14am PDT

Thankfully, there are much more safe for work ways to enjoy Pikachu now that Pokemon Journeys: The Series is currently airing new episodes in Japan. After returning from its COVID-19 induced hiatus, the series has been on a strong run with no current signs of stopping. If you wanted to check out the latest iteration of the anime for yourself, you can actually find the first 12 episodes of Pokemon Journeys: The Series' English dub now streaming on Netflix. We'll be getting periodic episode updates for its Netflix run too! Have you been watching?

Will you be able to look at Bellsprout and Pikachu the same way again after this? Which is your favorite out of the two? Where does Pikachu rank among your favorite Pokemon overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

