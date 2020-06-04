Demon Slayer Low Cost Cosplay Gives Us A Disturbing Nezuko

✖

Demon Slayer has been in the news recently as the insanely popular manga series, which was able to overcome the juggernaut franchise of One Piece in terms of overall sales, and one fan has given us a disturbing re-creation of the half demon sister to Tanjiro, Nezuko, using some extremely creative, and disturbing, methods to bring the protagonist to life. Low Cost Cosplay has managed to give us a number of hilarious costumes of popular characters across the world of pop culture using only pennies on the dollar to bring them to life!

Nezuko was one of the most tragic characters in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, having survived the attack that had killed her family but unfortunately was transformed into a demon herself thanks in part to being infected by the leader of the demon armies himself. Luckily, for both Tanjiro and Nezuko herself, the young girl was able to maintain at least a shred of her humanity, managing to control her demonic influence while simultaneously travelling alongside her brother who had joined the Demon Slayer Corps to avenge their family as well as discover a cure for her affliction!

Instagram LowCostCosplayTh shared this impressively hilarious cosplay that uses a little bit of a paint along with a large belly in order to bring the sister of Tanjiro from Demon Slayer to life, that used a well placed banana to show off Nezuko's sealed mouth:

A second season of Demon Slayer has yet to be confirmed, though the upcoming feature length film for the series in Demon Slayer: Infinity Train will continue the story of Tanjiro and his friends as they find themselves aboard a magical train that holds some deadly secrets. With the popularity of the series, we're sure to get at least one more season confirmed though it will be interesting to see how long the anime adaptation ultimately is when the manga has just wrapped. While there have been plenty of cosplays for Demon Slayer, this is definitely one of the most creative!

What do you think of this hilarious and low cost cosplay from Demon Slayer? How many seasons of Demon Slayer's anime do you think there should be? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slayers!

