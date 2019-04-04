‘One Piece’ Fan Brings Laughs With Hilarious NSFW Cosplay

Cosplaying has become a major part of fandom culture, and there are few who embrace it like anime fans. Over the years, some truly insane anime cosplays have come to life, and there is one going viral for all the right (and surprising) reasons.

Over on Facebook, anime fans will need to find Low Cost Cosplay to see the look in all its glory. The popular page sees one dedicated fan give their best cosplays on a budget. Now, the fan has tackled an impressive One Piece cosplay featuring both Monkey D. Luffy and Boa Hancock, but no one could have guessed how he would do the get up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hint: It involves lots of body paint and a thong.

As you can see in the censored version above, Low Cost Cosplay kicked off his cosplay with a hat on and a royal blue thong. Armed with paint and brushes, the fan was able to paint on Luffy’s outfit on the front side of their body. However, his backside is the thing drawing attention.

The full image, which can be seen here, shows how the fan has an image of Boa Hancock pained on his backside. Her bosom comes to life courtesy of his butt, and the creative trick has got audiences lol-ing in real life. With hundreds of thousands of likes, this One Piece cosplay may be the most beloved NSFW look to come from the fandom, and netizens are interested — or scared — to see what Low Cost Cosplay will try next.

So, would you ever be willing to rock this cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!