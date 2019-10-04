JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Gets Hilarious Adaptation from Low Cost Cosplays

Jotaro Kujo is probably the Joestar member who has garnered the most coverage in both the anime and the manga of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The wielder of the Stand Star Platinum and the man who finally managed to send Dio Brando to his grave, fans continue to bring Jotaro to life through fan art, through fan merchandise, and of course, through cosplay. Now, one dedicated and clever fan has managed to take every day household to recreate the protagonist of Stardust Crusaders to amazing effect!

LostCostCosplay shared his amazing recreation of Jotaro Kujo, managing to ingeniously create the look and fashion of the third Joestar to appear in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise, even with his strange hat that appears to be somehow linked to his hair:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fashion of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is as strange as the characters and Stands that go along with it. An anime that is completely unique from everything else that has come before it, JoJo can be an easy sell for anime fans looking to experience a story and aesthetic that cannot be found anywhere else.

Jotaro had the honor of appearing frequently following his initial season of Stardust Crusaders, acting as a supporting character in Diamond Is Unbreakable, appearing briefly in Golden Wind, and having a heavy role in Stone Ocean. While the sixth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, titled Stone Ocean, hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, the story of Jotaro’s daughter Jolyne is definitely one that is worth checking out. Taking place in a maximum security prison in Florida, USA, it definitely gives JoJo fans a brand new locale to discover and learn about!

What do you think of this hilarious “Low cost cosplay” that reinterprets Jotaro Kujo in a brand new way? What other anime characters would you like to see receive a “low cost” makeover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.