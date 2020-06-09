Pokemon Fans are Obsessed with the Debut of Poketoons

Pokemon surprised fans everywhere when they launched a Looney Tunes inspired short, and fans are obsessed with the debut of Poketoons. These shorts featured Scraggy and Mimikyu going on some zany adventures with an art style reminiscent of those classic cartoons. It was a strange experiment following in line with much of the experimentation from the rest of the franchise as the anime has seen several major shifts lately not only with the main series, but with shorter web series like this and Pokemon: Twilight Wings.

These shorts were an adorable watch for sure, and it was such a small surprise that fans are wondering if there are any more planned. Whether or not this was the first in a longer line of web shorts or a one time deal, fans are impressed all the same.

