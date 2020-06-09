Pokemon Fans are Obsessed with the Debut of Poketoons
Pokemon surprised fans everywhere when they launched a Looney Tunes inspired short, and fans are obsessed with the debut of Poketoons. These shorts featured Scraggy and Mimikyu going on some zany adventures with an art style reminiscent of those classic cartoons. It was a strange experiment following in line with much of the experimentation from the rest of the franchise as the anime has seen several major shifts lately not only with the main series, but with shorter web series like this and Pokemon: Twilight Wings.
These shorts were an adorable watch for sure, and it was such a small surprise that fans are wondering if there are any more planned. Whether or not this was the first in a longer line of web shorts or a one time deal, fans are impressed all the same.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the debut of Poketoons below
There Better Be More!
I really hope #Pokemon does more of these!!https://t.co/i1fjkpzsC9— NeedleHimer (@NeedleHimer) June 5, 2020
AWESOME!!!
Poketoon is AWESOME!!! ❤— Cyan Sky 💙 #StayHome 😷 (@TurquoiseCake1) June 5, 2020
Not a Dream!
for a minute, i was pretty convinced i dreamt up that poketoon short— esmé... (@ihavenoshape) June 5, 2020
Aggy Scraggy
Boy, I’ve never seen a #Scraggy this angry. #Poketoon #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/WYIRiZPUKP— メルウィン5939 (@Melwin5939) June 6, 2020
Highly Recommended
holy shit if you guys haven’t seen pokétoon on the japanese pokémon channel you are missing out because it’s stylized like an old american cartoon like tom and jerry and such it’s really goddamn cool and i highly recommend pic.twitter.com/46lCoq113e— tek :3 #BLM 🏳️🌈💖💛💙 (@tektahedron) June 6, 2020
Just Look at that Style!
The old-timey Poketoons skit is really cool. I especially like how they nailed the aesthetic right down to the brush stroke smear style. Something Don Williams was famous for on Looney Tunes, so I'm told pic.twitter.com/ZYNRKI7Pwp— Geth (@PurpleGeth) June 5, 2020
Who Knows Why? But Who Cares!
This is a really cool video going back to the golden western animation style but with Pokémon don’t know why they did this but I don’t care it’s really good https://t.co/ZyjmA85gu3— Billy The Turtle (new) (@BillyTheTurtle6) June 9, 2020
Wait a Minute...
I know this is really cursed but
same energy#PokeToon pic.twitter.com/bEYI9W2xe9— Hiero (@Gourgeist) June 5, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.