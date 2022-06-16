Pokemon Is Giving Rowlet His Very Own Beanbag

Pokemon Journeys hasn't just seen Ash Ketchum travel the world following his epic win within the Alola Region, but it also took the opportunity for the anime trainer to venture forth into the Galar Region, the new environment that was introduced in Pokemon Sword & Shield on the Nintendo Switch. In Pokemon Sun & Moon, one of the starters of the game, Rowlet, represented the grass-type pocket monster of the trio and it seems as though the adorable owl is set to receive some wild merchandise in the form of a beanbag chair that has made its way to Japan.

The Alola Region will always be a major part of Ash's life, giving Ketchum the opportunity to become a part of the Masters 8, making him closer than ever before in becoming the greatest trainer in the world. Should Ash not win this current tournament, which would most likely end with him facing down the current champion Leon of Galar, he would basically have to start from scratch, which might be interesting to see should Journeys end and the next season dive right into the new region that is set to be introduced in the upcoming game entries of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Twitter Outlet Pokejungle shared the brand new Rowlet beanbag chair that can currently be picked up thanks in part to the producers at Celutane, with this new strange merchandise retailing for around $200 USD if you're looking to add a Pokemon chair to your collection of furniture:

A Rowlet bean cushion sofa?! This may be a dream come true for the Alolan Pokémon's biggest fans. Japanese company Cellutane is manufacturing it: https://t.co/Y21wy86lMN pic.twitter.com/lBRFMpG65C — PokéJungle: Gen IX (@pokejungle) June 15, 2022

Rowlet was actually the first catch that Ash made in the Alola Region, with the owl assisting the trainer in making some serious leeway in overcoming the threats that he faced as a part of Pokemon Sun And Moon. Like so many other Pokemon that the anime protagonist has captured over the years, Ash's Rowlet was eventually taken off the frontlines as the young trainer continued his journey to become one of the strongest trainers in the world. With Ketchum adding the likes of Lucario, Dragonite, and Gengar to his roster in the latest season, anime viewers will see if Pokemon Journeys sees Ash achieve his dream.

