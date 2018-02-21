These Are the Most Popular Pokemon from Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon

There are a few surprises on a recently released ranking of the most popular new Pokemon from Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

Earlier today, the Nintendo Dream Japan magazine released a ranking of the six most popular Pokemon from Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Only “new” Pokemon first seen in the Alola Region were eligible, meaning that perennial favorites like Pikachu or Eevee weren’t eligible.

Topping the list is Rowlet, the adorable owl-like Grass-Type Starter Pokemon. Rowlet has had a massive fanbase since it was first introduced in February 2016, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that it rules the roost among its Alolan kin.

Coming in second is Mimikyu, a Ghost/Fairy-Type Pokemon that wears a creepy costume that resembles Pikachu. Mimikyu has gotten its own theme song and made an appearance at last year’s Pikachu Outbreak Festival in Japan, so its appearance on the list isn’t exactly a surprise either.

However, the rest of the list does contain a few surprises. Coming in third is Primarina, the fully evolved form of Popplio. Primarina’s design received some criticism online when it was first introduced, but fans have rallied around it and praised it for not falling into the stereotypes of normal Starter Pokemon. Still, Primarina hasn’t received near as much attention from the Pokemon franchise as Rowlet or Mimikyu.

Coming in fourth is the Alolan Vulpix, which isn’t too surprising given how adorable it is. Vulpix has always been popular and turning it into a snow fox in the new game was inspired work. In fifth place is the Dusk Form Lycanroc, a Pokemon that can only be obtained via special means in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Lycanroc has been featured in the anime heavily, so most fans shouldn’t be shocked that it made the list either.

Rounding out the “top six” is Alolan Raichu, which is another surprise. Raichu has never really had much of a fanbase due to Pikachu hogging the spotlight, and Alolan Raichu hasn’t gotten much in the games besides a Z-Move.

Surprisingly, Litten and its evolutions didn’t make the list at all, even though the stoic Fire-Type Pokemon was a popular Starter for many trainers.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon is currently available for the Nintendo 3DS.