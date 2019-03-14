‘Pokemon’ Anime Gets Clever With Sly Gaming Easter Egg

Pokemon has been around for decades at this point, and the series knows just how to wow fans. From film to gaming, The Pokemon Company has mastered the art of hidden references, and the anime is the latest medium to prove that might.

Recently, fans were treated to a brand-new episode of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon. The update followed Ash Ketchum an his Alola pals as they discovered a new Pokemon known as Meltan. However, it is Rowlet who is gaining all the attention online.

You know, since it seems the owlish pocket monster is a big Game Freak fan.

Over on Twitter, a fan known as Luffink shared a look at the quick easter egg. The reel shows Rowlet before a boltless Meltan as they think up a great idea. However, rather than a lightning bulb appearing over Rowlet to signal his thought, a different device shows up.

“Distressed Rowlet” is great, but “Rowlet getting an idea with a Gameboy turning on instead of a lightbulb” is pretty awesome too pic.twitter.com/QcJsf6tKmc — Luffink (@Luffink) March 11, 2019

As fans can see, Rowlet has an old-school Gameboy pop over his head with a tiny logo coming down the screen. This is a clear reference to Nintendo as the company is the one who helped bring Pokemon to life. Also, Rowlet appears to reference the production company behind the Pokemon games, and you need to look closely at its eyes to see the Game Freak reference.

As the idea comes to Rowlet, its eyes turn into little the little fish logos of Game Freak. To make things ever better, a little star is seen flashing over the altered eyes to mimic the logo animation of Game Freak from Pokemon‘s games, and fans are geeking out over the blink-and-miss-it nod to the franchise’s heyday.

