Pokemon Releases Special Snorlax and Cubone Anime Short: Watch

Pokemon has been going all out with its anime releases in the last year, and now fans have gotten a new short focusing on a Snorlax and Cubone! As Pokemon's latest iteration of the video game releases prepare for the next major wave of DLC, Pokemon's anime franchise has been expanding in a whole new kind of way with all sorts of fun new projects and experiments. Not only is the newest version of the anime a brand new story without Ash Ketchum at the center of it all, but there have been smaller anime projects with different studios and takes behind them.

Fans have seen all sorts of new web shorts for the Pokemon franchise releasing this past year specifically as they focus on different regions, characters, and types of stories, and that's the case for the newest batch of new shorts. Snorlax and Cubone is a brand new anime short project that will be running for four episodes and showcases a relationship building between the titular Snorlax and Cubone. You can check out the first episode of Snorlax and Cubone below as shared by the project's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

What to Know for Pokemon's Snorlax and Cubone Anime

Snorlax and Cubone will be running for four short episodes in total that will be releasing on Fridays on a weekly basis. These short episodes are produced by Polygon Pictures, the studio behind the now in the works Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and the Godzilla anime film trilogy with Netflix. This is all part of a bigger "Project Snorlax" effort to highlight the popular sleeping Pokemon, and will likely do so with the cute new relationship between these titular Pokemon when the short anime series ends later this year.

As for the Pokemon anime franchise as a whole, Pokemon Horizons: The Series is finally scheduled to make its premiere in the United States on February 23rd, 2024. Airing its new episodes with Netflix around the world, The Pokemon Company teases the Ash Ketchum-less anime as such, "In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross."

What do you think of the first episode of this Snorlax and Cubone anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!