Pokemon Horizons Hypes New Game DLC With Short Arc

Pokemon Horizons is currently only airing overseas as fans wait for its international release, but the anime is celebrating the release of The Indigo Disk DLC coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with a special short arc all about Terapagos! The mysterious Pokemon first made its debut in Pokemon Horizons before coming to the actual games themselves, and the anime is currently in the midst of a brand new arc all about Terapagos with its latest episodes. But it seems that this arc will be expanding even further to help hype up the release of the newest wave of DLC for the games.

Pokemon Horizons kicked off "The Brilliance of Terapagos" arc with Episode 29 of its broadcast in Japan earlier this Fall, but this won't be the only expansion planned for Terapagos as the anime has also announced a special short series titled "The Brilliance of Terapagos: An Expedition Log." These mini-episodes will be running after the end credits of Pokemon Horizons' next three episodes airing from December 1st through December 15th as the new Indigo DLC releases. Check out the announcement below.

How to Watch Pokemon Horizons

Pokemon Horizons: The Series has been airing its new episodes since it premiered in Japan earlier this year, and is currently planned for an international release for a later date. One has yet to be announced as of this writing as the new English dub released has been teased to be coming soon, but there might be a longer delay than expected for fans hoping to see this new generation of the anime without Ash Ketchum as its central star. As for what to expect from this newest era of the Pokemon anime, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon Horizons as such:

"In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross."

What are you hoping to see from Terapagos in the Pokemon Horizons anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!