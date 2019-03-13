Netflix Is Losing ‘Pokemon the Series: XY’ and ‘Pokemon the Series: XY&Z’

Netflix will be losing two Pokemon series at the end of this month.

What’s On Netflix is reporting that both Pokemon the Series: XY and Pokemon the Series: XY&Z will be leaving Netflix on April 1, 2019. Both series, which combined tell the story of Ash Ketchum’s journey through the Kalos region, have been available on Netflix since April 2017.

Pokemon the Series: XY represents a relatively modern and mature take on Ash that differs greatly from his depictions in past series. Instead of an immature 10 year old, Ash is presented as a veteran Pokemon trainer able to battle Champion-level foes in battles. With Pikachu, a Greninja with the ability to assume a Mega Evolution-esque form, and the Dragon-type Pokemon Goodra at his side, Ash almost pulled off his first Pokemon League victory in the series before coming up just short in the League finals. The series was also notable for the (mostly one-sided) romantic subplot between Ash and his companion Serena, which culminated with an obscured kiss in the finale of the show.

These Pokemon series’ departure from Netflix doesn’t necessarily mean that all Pokemon content is leaving the streaming platform. Series come and go from Netflix all the time, and there are still hundreds of Pokemon episodes and movies available on Netflix. That includes previous seasons of Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon, which features Ash’s current adventures in the Alola region. It’s also possible that Netflix could negotiate an extension to keep the shows on their platform, especially as the Pokemon franchise is extremely hot due to the upcoming release of Detective Pikachu and Pokemon Sword & Shield later this year.

