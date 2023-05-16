Psycho Pass: Providence U.S. Release Date Announced

The Psycho-Pass series might have started over a decade ago, but the anime franchise has marched on with the latest film recently hitting theaters in Japan. While few anime fans would debate that we would eventually see Psycho-Pass: Providence arrive in North America, Sony Pictures has confirmed that the anime film will be getting its own theatrical release. Luckily, fans of Psycho-Pass won't have to wait long for the film to hit Western theaters.

Psycho-Pass: Providence is actually the fourth film of the franchise released so far, with the initial anime adaptation receiving three different anime adaptations on the small screen. Created by Production I.G. initially, the upcoming film was initially announced as a part of the tenth anniversary of the franchise. At present, the series hasn't announced if there are new projects in the works to come after Providence, though the series has cultivated enough of a fanbase to illicit a future for the story that takes a page from Minority Report.

Psycho-Pass Providence: US Release Date

Psycho-Pass: Providence will have a limited theatrical release beginning on July 14th in North America. With movies such as Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train all hitting some high marks on the silver screen when it comes to profits, it will be interesting to see if anime fans flock to theaters for the cyberpunk thriller.

Psycho-Pass: Providence is the latest film in the Psycho-Pass franchise, which first got its start in 2012. Now, Crunchyroll and Sony are bringing the film to North America and have shared the following description, "January 2118. Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane Tsunemori, receives a report of an incident on a foreign vessel – the body of Professor Milicia Stronskaya has been discovered. Behind the incident is a group known as the Peacebreakers, a foreign paramilitary organization and a new outside threat who are targeting the professor's research papers known as the "Stronskaya Document." Reunited with Shinya Kogami, a former fugitive from the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane grapples with a case that quickly escalates beyond their expectations. The Stronskaya Papers could reveal a truth that would shake Japan's government, and even the Sibyl System, to the core. It is in this untold story that the missing link is revealed."

Will you be checking out Psycho-Pass in theaters? What is your favorite season and/or movie from the franchise so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Psycho-Pass.