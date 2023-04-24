Psycho-Pass: Providence Main Trailer Released: Watch

Are you ready for more Psycho-Pass? If so, you are in luck. It won't be long before the hit thriller returns to the big screen. On May 12th, Psycho-Pass: Providence is slated to hit theaters in Japan, and the film's main trailer has been released.

As you can see below, Psycho-Pass: Providence has put out a full trailer ahead of its debut in Japan. The clip puts all of our heroes back on center stage under the eye of Naoyoshi Shiotani. The director chose to return for this movie in celebration of its 10th anniversary, and anime fans are eager to see what Psycho-Pass: Providence has to offer.

Of course, this film is one of several to tackle the Psycho-Pass IP. The anime began in October 2012 under Production I.G., and its first film was ordered the following year. Over the past decade, a series of Psycho-Pass films have been released, and this latest movie promises to revive the IP. After all, the last Psycho-Pass update fans got was in 2020 with Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector. So if you have missed out on the cyberpunk thriller, it will be back in theaters soon. At this point, no word has gone live regarding Psycho-Pass: Providence's release in the United States. But if we are lucky, the film will come stateside before long.

"Welcome to a world where just thinking about a crime is enough to enough to make you guilty. Bad intentions can no longer be hidden, and the police know exactly which tainted minds are about to cross over to the wrong side of the law. The great equalizer in the war on thugs is the Dominator, a futuristic weapon that can read minds and assess the risk that a citizen will turn criminal. Cops work in teams made up of Enforcers and Inspectors. Enforcers take out the bad guys, Inspectors stop their partners from going rogue, and the all-powerful Sibyl System keeps a watchful eye on us all. Society is paralyzed by its deepest, darkest desires, and trial by jury has been replaced by the wrath of the Dominator. Welcome to the future. How guilty are you?"

What do you think of this latest look at Psycho-Pass: Providence? Will you be tuning into the movie when it drops? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.