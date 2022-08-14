Psycho-Pass Announces New Film to Launch 10th Anniversary

Psycho-Pass remains one of anime's best thriller IPs in history, and believe it or not, the franchise is turning 10 this year. With different seasons and films under its belt, Psycho-Pass has done a lot in the past decade. And now, the IP is celebrating its big milestone by placing a new movie on the horizon.

Yes, that is right! Psycho-Pass is getting a new project from Production I.G., and the movie will bring fans to yet another high-stakes criminal case.

psycho-pass is back, the sun is shining, clouds are dancing, the birds are chirping, flowers are blooming, grass is green, smiles are spreading, life is good, the world is healing pic.twitter.com/J0mdQJlVov — angie is proud of yuzu🧸🍯 (@levisd3vilpass) August 14, 2022

According to a new report from Production I.G., Psycho-Pass: Providence is in production at the studio. As you can see above, a poster for the big project was released shortly after it was made public. It didn't take long for the visual to make the rounds online. So of course, the anime fandom is all excited for Psycho-Pass to make its return.

Of course, it hasn't been too long since Production I.G. checked in on the IP. The franchise got its start in 2012 with a TV series that dropped a second season in 2014. From there, Psycho-Pass turned to the big screen to see its cases through. The last movie dropped in 2019, and Psycho-Pass: Providence seems to be aiming for a 2023 release if all goes well.

If you are not familiar with Psycho-Pass, you can catch up on the series ASAP thanks to Crunchyroll. The original title leans heavily into the cyberpunk genre popularized decades ago with Blade Runner being a clear muse. Set in a futuristic version of Japan, society is monitored by a computer network that calculates every citizen's criminal potential. When someone's potential for evil hits a certain level, authorities are sent out to handle the case, and Psycho-Pass follows the lives of several officers working under the Ministry of Welfare's Public Safety Bureau.

Need to know more? You can read up on the official synopsis for Psycho-Pass here: "In the future, thinking about a crime makes you guilty, and justice is dispensed from the barrel of a gun. Detectives work in teams made up of Enforcers and Inspectors. Enforcers take out the bad guys, and Inspectors make sure their partners don't cross the line. The equalizer in the war on thugs is the Dominator, a weapon that can tell when citizens are about to turn criminal."

Are you excited about Psycho-Pass bringing out this new movie? What do you want to see from this big project? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.