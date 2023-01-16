Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Features the Best Attack on Titan Tribute

When you think about Puss in Boots, you don't expect to conjure up scenes from Attack on Titan. The two IPs could not be more different, and yet, the world found a way to tie them together on screen. After all, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is doing numbers at the box office right now, and fans cannot help but notice how similar one of its action sequences is to one from Attack on Titan.

As you can see below, side-by-side comparisons have been done for the scenes. A particular clip from Attack on Titan was sourced from Wit Studio as the production house went all out for its battles. Fans were shown a number of complex scenes using 3D Maneuvering Gear in season one through three, and Puss in Boots took notice.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish & Attack on Titan (SIDE BY SIDE) pic.twitter.com/SUaeE8kBXD — ☾ (@akiisass) January 9, 2023

After all, the movie features a big fight with Puss in Boots towards the end against a giant of sorts. The creature, which could be replaced with a Titan easily, is seen throwing around weapons on ropes. And given Puss in Boots' acrobatic skill, the hero uses the town around him to get in close to his target.

READ MORE: Attack on Titan Director Shares Update on the Anime's Final Arc | Attack on Titan Musical Shares First Songs In New Clip | Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

From the camera work to the choreography, it is easy to see how similar the scenes are while Puss in Boots inserts its own flair. There is little doubt the DreamWorks title leaned on Attack on Titan for inspiration here, and fans love to see it. After all, good art inspires good art, and this new tribute proves as much. So if you were on the fence about seeing Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, maybe this anime tie-in will convince you to get a ticket!

Did you notice this Attack on Titan nod? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.