My Hero Academia Season 7 Cast Adds Top Attack on Titan Star

My Hero Academia is about to heat things up with season seven. As October nears, the finale for season seven is on the horizon. My Hero Academia is in the midst of war, and as you can imagine, the anime has big plans for it season finale. We have watched All For One absolutely beat down our heroes this season, and it is about to get worse. The villain just took on a new form, and My Hero Academia has brought in Levi Ackerman to handle the makeover.

Or wait, we mean Hiroshi Kamiya. My Hero Academia just brought in the Attack on Titan star to voice All For One's young adult form, and you know the industry veteran is going to go hard.

Who Is Hiroshi Kamiya?

If you are not familiar with Kamiya, you should know the 49-year-old actor is a true legend in the industry. The voice actor began working in 1992, and they are known best for voicing leads like Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan. The actor has also voiced a number of other top-tier characters, so you can sample his filmography below:

One Piece: Trafalgar Law



Fate: Shinji Mato



Noragami: Yato



Blue Exorcist: Mephisto Pheles



Bungo Stray Dogs: Ranpo Edogawa



Durarara: Izaya Orihara



Monogatari: Koyomi Araragi



Now, Kamiya has joined the impressive cast of My Hero Academia, and he has nabbed an impressive roll. All For One is a major figure in the series, and he now oversees the character's young adult version. Thanks to a bait-and-switch, All For One is now rewinding himself through time in a final bid to take One For All. The move will ultimately wipe All For One from existence as the man ages backwards. His young adult self is incredibly strong, and Kamiya brings a sinister feel to the character. And as My Hero Academia moves forward, more actors will tackle All For One as he ages into a teen, a child, a toddler, and eventually nothingness.

My Hero Academia May End With Season 8

My Hero Academia season seven has been an incredibly strong piece of the anime, and there is more to come. Earlier this year, series creator Kohei Horikoshi solidified the trajectory of the hit manga. The story ended with a powerful epilogue that took Deku years into the future. With the story's end in sight, the My Hero Academia anime can plot out its future, and there is enough content left to make an eighth season.

Studio Bones, the home of My Hero Academia, has not said anything about the anime's future. The team is still focusing on season seven, but an update is expected once My Hero Academia hits its next finale. With the manga done, a countdown has started for the anime. My Hero Academia is heading towards its final stop, and the show's close will mark the end of an era for the shonen genre.

