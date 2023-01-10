Attack on Titan Musical Shares First Songs In New Clip

Attack on Titan has done a lot during its tenure, and this year, the franchise is doing its wildest stunt yet. With its anime finale on the horizon, Attack on Titan is prepping fans for the big comeback with an on-stage outing. After all, the series just released its first musical, and new clips from the performance reveal the production's songs.

As you may have heard, Attack on Titan has been adapted for the stage, and the series went all out with musical numbers. Hajime Isayama's beloved series made its way to theaters in Japan at the start of January, and shows are wrapping up these days. For those who could not attend the shows in person, a livestream was released of Attack on Titan, and the musical hyped audiences with clips ahead of time.

As you can see above, Attack on Titan set up one of its new songs with help from Mikasa and Armin. Eren is shown on stage with his friends as the trio performs the song "Endless Dreamworld", and it follows the group long before they join the military.

READ MORE: NFL Channels Attack on Titan In New Jaguars Promo | Attack on Titan Shares First-Look at Musical

In a different song, Attack on Titan follows our Survey Corps stars as they prepare for a mission beyond the walls. The video, as you can see here, highlights everyone from Jean to Connie and Bertholdt. And if you like "Are You Going To?", you should know there are tons more songs included in this stage musical.

Sadly, there are no plans to bring this project overseas, but Attack on Titan: The Musical could resurface in Japan. A home video release is also on the table thanks to its official stream. The performances here deserve to reach the world at large, and fans of Attack on Titan would be happy to binge the musical if not just for novelty's sake.

What do you think about Attack on Titan's stage musical? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.